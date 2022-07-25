Mystery Diner in Spring Valley: Tamaleria Rosy is a welcome addition for Mexican food aficionados

Tamaleria Rosy, located at 210 E. St. Paul St. in Spring Valley, is the area’s newest take on popular Mexican favorites, with everything house-made and served by a mother-and-daughters trio.
The menu, tightly edited, features tamales available in a half-dozen options, including a sweet, strawberry-and-pineapple dessert variation that is the perfect way to end a meal, along with a selection of burritos, tacos, quesadillas, gorditas, tortas and a weekend quesabirria special.
Meat choices are steak, chicken, pork, chorizo and pulled chicken – my crew sampled all the varieties and found them to be well-seasoned, abundant in quantity, and of high quality.
We ordered a dozen assorted tamales, including that surprising sweet option of strawberry and pineapple, as well as a taco assortment, a burrito, pulled-chicken quesadilla, the weekend special quesabirria, which is a braised beef and melty cheese grilled taco, and the Tamaleria’s specialty drink: champurrado, a slightly thick, chocolaty Mexican cocoa.
We opted for carryout, and the food was freshly prepared in the open kitchen, with each item being made with a house-made freshly pressed tortilla. It doesn’t get more authentic and homestyle than a freshly prepared tortilla, and the difference in taste and texture was notable.
Each dish was hand-cooked by the owner, with her daughters serving as hostess, cashier and menu tour guide, explaining what went into each dish and showing me a preview of each item before packaging it. The friendly conversation and atmosphere were highlights of the wait for our food. Everything we sampled was the best combination of restaurant and home-cooking quality.
If you go, make sure to try a concha (or several), a lightly sweetened breakfast bun made daily by the restaurant owner’s godmother for just $1 each.
The restaurant is cash only, so arrive prepared, but prices are extremely reasonable, with the most expensive entree, the quesabirria with rice and beans, priced at $9.99. A dozen tamales is $14.99, and sandwiches, quesadillas and burritos are all priced at less than $8.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
The small Spring Valley storefront offers several booths for indoor dining, as well as carryout.
