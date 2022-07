Tamaleria Rosy at 210 E St. Paul St., in Spring Valley, is open.

This family-run restaurant offers five different types of tamales (including pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, jalapeno and cheese, bean and cheese, and even sweet strawberry and pineapple), tortas, quesadillas, tacos and other items. They are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.