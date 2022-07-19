July 20, 2022
Four charged in La Salle, Bureau counties alcohol countermeasures

Illinois State Police surveyed businesses June 28

By Shaw Local News Network

Employees at four businesses in La Salle and Bureau counties were charged with unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail, following alcohol countermeasure enforcement surveys.

In a Tuesday press release, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3 announced agents conducted surveys on June 28 to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to minors. Twenty-four total locations were surveilled in Ottawa, La Salle and Peru and other locations, the state police said.

As a result of the operation, Benjamin Postula, 18, Peru (an employee of Illinois Valley Food & Deli in La Salle); Nancy Gibbs, 65, of Princeton (Sullivan’s Foods, Princeton); Crystal Notavo, 51, of Princeton (Jay’s Liquor, Princeton); and Joseph Eckdahl, 31, of Princeton (Casey’s General Store, Princeton); all were charged and given notices to appear