Four charged in La Salle, Bureau counties alcohol countermeasures

Employees at four businesses in La Salle and Bureau counties were charged with unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor, a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail, following alcohol countermeasure enforcement surveys.

In a Tuesday press release, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3 announced agents conducted surveys on June 28 to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to minors. Twenty-four total locations were surveilled in Ottawa, La Salle and Peru and other locations, the state police said.

As a result of the operation, Benjamin Postula, 18, Peru (an employee of Illinois Valley Food & Deli in La Salle); Nancy Gibbs, 65, of Princeton (Sullivan’s Foods, Princeton); Crystal Notavo, 51, of Princeton (Jay’s Liquor, Princeton); and Joseph Eckdahl, 31, of Princeton (Casey’s General Store, Princeton); all were charged and given notices to appear