11 Spring Valley homes rehabbed with grant

Eleven Spring Valley homes were revitalized after the city received a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant Housing Rehabilitation Program grant in 2020.

The grant was used only for low-, or moderate-income households, said Shug Grosenbach, of the North Central Illinois Council of Governments.

No one was displaced during the rehabilitations, she told the Spring Valley City Council during a public meeting Monday closing out the grant prior to the city’s regular meeting.

Of the $500,000 received, $427,350 was spent on home improvements, the remainder was used for inspections and other services relating to the rehabilitation.

“It went really well,” Grosenbach told the council.

Last month, Spring Valley joined Streator, Marseilles and Ottawa in receiving $500,000 for housing rehabilitation of low-to-moderate income households, meaning it will get another round of funding.