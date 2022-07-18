Pistol Shrimp ace Noah Schultz drafted in first round of MLB Draft by White Sox

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp left-handed pitcher Noah Schultz has been drafted in the first round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft by the Chicago White Sox with the 26th overall selection.

Schultz has appeared in six games for the Pistol Shrimp this summer, starting all six and dominating opponents. Schultz pitched 19 1/3 innings in total with eight hits, two runs, seven walks and 37 strikeouts, including a 1-0 win-loss record and a 0.93 earned-run average. The Pistol Shrimp won five of the six games Schultz started on the mound.

Prior to playing with the Pistol Shrimp, Schultz — a native of Aurora — graduated from Oswego East High School and had previously committed to Vanderbilt University. Schultz is the second Pistol Shrimp player drafted in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft over the four-year history of the team. Fineas “Fin” Del Bonta-Smith was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 22nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Schultz becomes Pistol Shrimp Baseball’s first first-round pick and is the Prospect League’s first first-round selection since former Lafayette Aviators player Trey Sweeney was drafted by the New York Yankees in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft.