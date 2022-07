The Illinois Valley Alzheimer’s Caring Friends Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 18 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Hall, 344 Joliet St., La Salle.

This is a meeting to share experiences and to ask questions. There is parking behind the hall off the Fourth street entrance.

For more information call Peg Gonet at 815)-481-6465 or Joanne Milby at 815-228-1858.