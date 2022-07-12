La Salle-Peru, Mendota, Earlville high school students honored as DAR Good Citizens

The Fort du Rocher Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored Sarah Peters from La Salle-Peru High School, Alex Lynn Stremlau from Mendota High School and Isabella Harp from Earlville High School with Good Citizens Awards.

Peters was selected as the chapter winner for the DAR Good Citizen Essay Contest. Her essay went on to the district level for competition. Essays won at the district level advance to the state and national levels. The winner at the national level receives $5,000.

A continental breakfast was conducted May 14 at the Mendota Lake Pavilion to honor the DAR’s Good Citizens.

The DAR Good Citizen program and scholarship contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The program is open to all high school seniors. Each school nominates one student who exemplifies the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

DAR is a service organization with 3,000 chapters worldwide. Members are women 18 years of age or older who can prove lineal descent from a patriot in the American Revolution.