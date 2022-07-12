La Salle economic development director announces resignation

The city of La Salle announced Tuesday that it is seeking a new economic development director after Leah Inman announced her resignation.

Inman is stepping down in August to pursue other career goals as city officials wish her well in her departure, according to a press release from the city.

“After a lot of consideration I would like to continue to help develop the Starved Rock/Illinois Valley area but on a more regional level,” Inman said. “Mayor Grove and his staff, the aldermen and all of the businesses in La Salle have been great to work for and work with. I will remain in the area and am excited to still be involved in La Salle’s continued development and remain involved in the community and its events.”

The press release stated Inman will assist in hiring her replacement and the city plans to work with her in the future on a contractor basis after she leaves her position.

“Inman was instrumental in a number of projects including the roll-out of the Locally La Salle citywide gift card program, the installation of EV charging units and a pocket park, guiding businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic [and] assisting business owners to help them succeed in La Salle and utilize available city resources,” the press release stated.

The city is currently accepting resumes for a new economic development director at City Hall at 745 2nd Street.