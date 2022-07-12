La Salle buys new field groomer

The La Salle City Council approved a $24,797 ABI Force z23slt Field Groomer for the parks and recreation department.

Park and Recreation Director Lynda Kasik requested the council approve the bid. The current equipment the city has takes multiple people to move and use, and it’s getting old, according to Finance Director John Duncan. This new equipment will be easier to move and use because one person can operate it.

Kasik said she received two bids for the field groomer for about the same price. However, this one would include two attachments — an infield edger and steel roller. It also would be able to run when it’s wet outdoors.

The council approved the purchase of the field groomer with the recommendation of the finance committee.

In another item, new “Cross traffic does not stop” signage was approved by the council and will be added at the intersection of Second and Marquette streets. The same signage also will be added at the intersection of Second and Gooding streets and Second and Wright streets.

Lastly, a payment to Advanced Asphalt for the 24th / Wenzel Road project was approved for $437,188.45 for completed work.