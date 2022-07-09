Pistol Shrimp lose to Paints, ending eight-game winning streak

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp managed just two hits Friday as their eight-game winning streak came to an end with a 6-2 loss to the Chillicothe Paints at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The Shrimp fell behind 3-0 before Jared Quandt doubled to start the sixth inning and later scored when Jack Johnston reached on an error.

Luke Adams launched a solo home run in the seventh inning to pull the Shrimp within 4-2.

The Paints tacked on two more runs in the ninth.

Tucker Bougie was the losing pitcher, allowing two runs (both earned) on three hits with six strikeouts and four walks in four innings.

The Shrimp (23-12) and Paints (24-10) meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday in Peru.

THURSDAY

Pistol Shrimp 7, Clinton LumberKings 4

The Shrimp scored four runs in the seventh inning to rally in Clinton, Iowa.

Trailing 4-3 entering the seventh, Hall graduate Chance Resetich doubled and advanced to third on a single by Kevin Parker.

Quandt followed with an RBI single before Justin Rios brought in a run with a groundout.

Zach Lane reached on a fielder’s choice and Johnston followed with an RBI single.

Johnston later stole home for the game’s final run.

The Shrimp got off to a strong start with three runs in the top of the first — on RBI singles by Johnston and Isaiah Hart and an RBI groundout by Bobby Cavin — before giving up two runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth.

Johnston finished 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs.

Zach Losey got a no decision, allowing two runs (both earned) on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

Harrison Bodendorf earned the win in relief as he gave up two unearned runs on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk in three innings.

Ty Weatherly pitched a scoreless, hitless ninth inning with two strikeouts and a walk to pick up the save.