Spring Valley native Leonard named to national mental health advisory board

Christopher Leonard, a 2004 St. Bede graduate and former Spring Valley resident, has been appointed to the 11-member Center for Collegiate Mental Health Advisory Board.

Advisory board members provide expert opinion regarding best practices, trends and challenges within the field of college student mental health. Members serve on the board on a voluntary basis and commit to terms of three years.

Leonard is the son of Kim and Jeannie (Malooley) Leonard, of Spring Valley. He holds a doctorate in psychology and is director of counseling services for Wichita State University.