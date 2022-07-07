Pistol Shrimp win seventh in a row

Logan Delgado and Bobby Cavin each hit a home run Wednesday to power the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp to an 11-1, eight-inning victory over the Quincy Gems in Quincy.

It was the seventh win in a row for the Shrimp, who are 22-11 overall and 2-0 in the second half of the season.

The Shrimp scored three runs in the third on a groundout by Justin Rios and RBI singles by Jack Johnston and Tucker Bougie.

In the fourth, Kody Watanabe brought in a run with a bunt single and Rios had another RBI groundout.

Delgado launched a two-run homer in the fifth for the Shrimp.

After the Gems scored their lone run in the sixth, Cavin blasted a grand slam in the seventh.

Tyler Conklin earned the win on the mound as he gave up one earned run on four hits while striking out nine batters and walking two in 5 1/3 innings.

Kevin Davis pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing no runs or hits while striking out three and walking three.

The Shrimp play at the Clinton LumberKings (16-16) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.