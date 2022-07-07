La Salle Public Library to offer tech assistance program

LaSalle Public Library staff will host a free walk-in tech assistance program for the public from noon to 4 pm Thursday, July 14. Staff will help individuals download, sign-up and set-up their phones and/or digital devices to use Library services like Libby, eReadIllinois, Hoopla and the PraireCat app.

Staff will also provide information on how to borrow devices for in-library use and supply information on what is needed for individuals to use a public computer. Additional walk-in tech assistance programs are scheduled from noon to 4 pm Thursday, July 28, and Thursday, Aug. 11.

For more in-depth tech questions or assistance with a particular website and/or job application, individuals are able to make an appointment with library staff. Appointment times are available from 1 to 5 pm Mondays July 18 through Aug. 8 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

This program is made possible through a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a Department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the American Rescue Plan of 2021.

The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette St. and is ADA compliant. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.