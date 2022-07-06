Shrimp open second half with win over Springfield Lucky Horseshoes

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp opened the second half of the season with a 9-2 victory over the Springfield Luckey Horseshoes on Tuesday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

It was the sixth consecutive victory for the Shrimp (21-11).

Jared Quandt led off a five-run fifth inning for the Shrimp with a single and Kody Watanabe was hit by a pitch before Hall graduate Chance Resetich hit an RBI single to left field.

Zach Lane followed with a sacrifice fly that tied the game at 2.

Following a walk to Jack Johnston, Tucker Bougie delivered an RBI single and, following a strikeout, Johnston scored on a wild pitch.

Isaiah Hart capped the big inning with an RBI single.

The Shrimp broke the game open in the sixth when Bougie ripped a three-run triple to extend the lead to 8-2.

Bougie finished 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, four RBIs and a run, Quandt was 3 for 5 with a run and Resetich went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Ottawa graduate Jared Herzog was the winning pitcher as he gave up two earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks in seven innings.

Jason Shanner pitched two perfect innings to close out the game, striking out two batters.

The Shrimp play at the Quincy Gems (19-13) at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.