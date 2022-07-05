Peru police issued results of July 4 safety campaign

Peru Police issued six seat belt citations during the recent Fourth of July “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” safety campaigns.

Other citations issued were one for improper use of electronic communication device, three no valid driver’s licenses, one operating with expired registration plates, six operating uninsured vehicles, two speeding, two for no headlights, one for only one headlight, one for driving while revoked and one for obstructed identification.

Peru Police joined forces with more than 200 other state and local law enforcement agencies to get drunken and drugged drivers off our roads, encourage seat belt use, and enforce speeding and other traffic laws. The effort featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities, including the Illinois Department of Transportation’s new media campaign: “It’s Not a Game.”

The enforcement period was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” programs.