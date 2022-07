Peru police and first responders were dispatched about 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, to the parking area between La Quinta and Fairfield Inn hotels, where a black SUV struck a tree following a police pursuit.

Details are emerging, but witness reports suggested a chase in the area of Route 251 and Interstate 80.

Several occupants emerged from the crashed SUV and fled on foot. Shaw Media is seeking more information on possible apprehensions and charges.