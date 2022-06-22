Oglesby library reviewing new information on staff member

The Oglesby Library Board entered closed session at a special meeting Monday but adjourned without action 90 minutes later.

Following the meeting, Board President Richard Vollmer issued a brief statement: “The Oglesby Library Board of Trustees has received information concerning a member of the library staff. We have begun the process of looking at and evaluating that information. We will comment once we have more information.”

No further information was released. The next scheduled meeting is Monday, July 25.