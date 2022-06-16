La Salle council talks about the state of its alleys

La Salle Alderman Jerry Reynolds said the City Council needs to find a permanent solution to the fix its alleys.

Discussion took place Monday among council members about the state of the alleys. Reynolds said many of the city’s alleys look terrible.

Reynolds said aldermen are constantly getting calls to patch the potholes in the alleys, and many are repeat callers that need the same spots of their alleys fixed year after year.

Alderman John “Doc” Lavieri said it’s important for the public to know alleys require specialized equipment to fix because they are narrower than streets. This makes simple repairs much more expensive. Alderman Jordan Crane said putting more gravel on top of a weak existing base doesn’t solve the problem. Deep, intense repairs are needed and the prices for those projects are just going up, according to Reynolds.

The council acknowledged the issue and resolved to discuss it further at a later date when Director of Public Works Patrick Watson is present.

The City Council also approved purchasing a new 2022 Ram pickup truck for the fire department for $26,960.

Currently the department has a 2011 Ford Expedition, and Fire Chief Jerry Janick said the department needs to replace it. The new truck will be used for hauling things like contaminated gear and equipment.

The truck would be licensed as an EMS vehicle, meaning it can respond and treat people before an ambulance comes. The truck was already paid for in last year’s budget, but supply chain issues prevented the city from getting the truck. Janick said the supplier honored last year’s price despite inflation.

Additionally, the City Council approved funding for the road construction on 24th Street and Wenzel Road for $304,418. Once finished, the construction will improve travel between La Salle and Peru. Even with the rain, Mayor Jeff Grove said construction is going well and it is expected to be finished within the next five weeks.



