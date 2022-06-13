Pistol Shimp top Dans on 12th inning walkoff

Jack Johnston delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the 12th inning to lift the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp to a 5-4 victory over the Danville Dans on Sunday at Veterans Park in Peru.

Dio Cornett had a sacrifice fly in the 12th as the Shrimp scored three runs in the frame to overcome a two-run top of the 12th by the Dans.

Luke Adams had a sacrifice fly in the fifth and an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.

Adams also earned the win in relief as he gave up two runs (two earned) on one hit in the 12th inning.

Tucker Bougie got a no-decision as he pitched the first five innings, allowing one unearned run on no hits with three strikeouts and five walks.

Nick Laxner gave up one earned run on six hits with one strikeout and no walks in six innings of relief.

The Pistol Shrimp (6-5), who have won three games in a row, play the Burlington Bees (5-8) at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in Peru.