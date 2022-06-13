Hall High School to destroy temporary student records

Hall High School in Spring Valley will destroy student records that are at least five years old.

The files slated from destruction are considered temporary records by the State of Illinois. Hall High

School will continue to maintain permanent records for all students, including student name, date of birth, birthplace, grades, grade level upon exit, attendance, gender, class rank, date of graduation, state assessment scores, and health records. All other files on record will be destroyed.

Former students can pick up their temporary records upon request from the school through

Tuesday, June 28. To request records, email kgolden@hallhighschool502.com or call 815-664-2100 and ask to

speak to Kaylee. Any records not requested will be destroyed after June 28. Permanent records always are available upon request.