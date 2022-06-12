Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp shuck Normal CornBelters 7-0

NORMAL — The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp took the short trip down I-39 and came back a 7-0 winner over the host Normal CornBelters on Saturday, with a pair of local products starring in the victory.

Hall graduate Chance Resetich (Southeast Missouri State) and Cole Luckey (Bradley) each tagged two hits and an RBI for Illinois Valley, with Tucker Bougie (California-Berkeley) homering and driving in two for the visitors.

Ottawa graduate Jared Herzog (Rockford) earned the pitching victory in relief of starter Teague Conrad (Heartland), the two combining on a three-man shutout — the Pistol Shrimp’s second consecutive shutout — with Kevin Davis (South Carolina Upstate), who earned the save via the three-quality-innings rule. Conrad (3 IP, 2 H, 0 K) worked the opening two innings, Herzog (2 IP, 1 H, 4 K) pitched the fourth and fifth, and Davis (4 IP, 4 H, 8 K) closed the contest.

After Sunday’s home game vs. Danville, the Pistol Shrimp continue the homestand with back-to-back 7:05 p.m. games Tuesday and Wednesday against the Burlington Bees.