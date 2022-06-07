Peru takes action to prevent blockage of boat launch

Recent illegal parking and camping blocked people from accessing the boat launch area on Water Street in Peru over the weekend. To help with the problem, the City Council was in favor of new no parking and no fishing signs to be put up in the area.

The main issue is people have been going to the boat launch area to go fishing or camping. The campers’ tents and the parked cars from the people fishing make the boat launch inaccessible.

Jordan Nave made a public comment on Peru’s Facebook during Monday’s meeting broadcast asking for parking signs at the boat launch. Nave said he has had problems with people parking and blocking the boat launch.

To help solve the problem, there will be signs and poles installed in the area. There will be two signs on each side of the boat ramps that say “no fishing for boat launch.” Poles also will be added with chains that will extend all the way to the back of the lot to prevent people from parking there.

The City of Peru has "no parking" signs posted at the boat ramp site across from Water Street on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Peru. Police will not hesitate to write tickets. There has been an increase of litter on the beach. The city asks if you're going to fish along the south side of the Illinois River to please be courteous and clean up after yourself. (Scott Anderson)

According to Fire Chief Jeff King, the new signs and poles will allow people with boats to drop off their boat and park where they need to park. Patrols are going to be stepped up in the area as well.

Mayor Ken Kolowski suggested the illegally parked cars be towed, and Police Chief Robert Pyszka said they can tow the cars if there is proper signage. This would include marking the tow zone and adding the hours and information of the towing company.

Littering along the beach area presents another problem with the boat launch area. While signs and poles may help solve the parking problem, the city of Peru doesn’t own the beach area. Because of that, it can’t add signage or do much to prevent littering.

The City Council expressed its frustration with the littering problem. Alderman Aaron Buffo said it is disrespectful and Alderman Tom Payton said it is wrong people do this and the council can’t directly do anything about it.

However, King said the littering is coming from the people fishing in the boating area. He and the council are hopeful once the signs go up it will help the problem.







