La Salle will host Music and Art Festival in Pulaski Park

Local music, art, food and drinks, who could ask for more?

La Salle’s Music and Art Fest is promising all of the above during a free event Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, at Pulaski Park, 1000 Fifth St.

Performing on stage Friday are Wild Card from 5:30 to 7 p.m., StrangerZ from 7:30 to 9 p.m. and 303 from 9:30 to 11 p.m. Then on Saturday, Jeff Manfredini will kick off the musical lineup 3 to 4 p.m., Tim Ajster and Wally will follow on stage 4 to 5 p.m., Crossroads from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Steve Sharp Band from 7:30 to 9 p.m. and Demolition Men from 9:30 to 11 p.m.

Artists will be set up under the pavilion from 5 p.m. to dusk Friday and 3:30 p.m. to dusk Saturday. Flo’s, Ninth Street Pub, Gordy’s, Dos Vatos Tacos and Marichoy Tacos will be serving food.

No dogs or coolers will be allowed at the event.

Call chairmen Steve Westerman at 815-830-3755 or Dan Burke at 815-228-7710 for more information.

The proceeds from the event will benefit Rotary Park in La Salle.



