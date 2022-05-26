Peru Northview students participate in Laps for Life

As part of an effort to educate students about the importance of helping others, Northview School in Peru will take part in Laps for Life to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

On May 31, students will participate in the St. Jude Laps for Life. This day is a celebration of their effort to raise money for this important cause. Each class will have the opportunity to walk or run with their peers.

Laps for Life is a way for children to participate in the St. Jude La Salle-Peru-Mendota to Peoria Run that takes place the first weekend in August. Adults age 18 and older raise funds to have the opportunity to run relay-style from Peru to Peoria to kick off the annual St. Jude Telethon, broadcasted on live television.

A fourth grade student at Northview was just diagnosed with cancer and she is being treated in Peoria at St. Jude Midwest Affiliate at OSF Children’s Hospital. This Fun Run fundraiser will be in her honor.