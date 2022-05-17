Vatican-sponsored exhibit coming June 11-12 to La Salle

A Vatican-sponsored traveling program on Eucharistic miracles is coming June 11-12 to the La Salle Catholic parishes.

“The Real Presence Eucharistic Miracle Exhibit,” a series of visual displays about documented Eucharistic miracles, will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Trinity Catholic Academy, 650 Fourth St., La Salle. Visitors are asked to enter through the gym doors on Marquette Street.

The Very Rev. Tom Otto, pastor, said he’s pleased not only to welcome a program from the Vatican but also one that tackles some of many of the documented occurrences associated with the Holy Eucharist. While thousands of miraculous occurrences have been reported since the church’s founding, dozens have been verified through eyewitness testimony and corroborating evidence.

“Miracles are not things from the past or ancient history or legends,” Otto said. “These are real things that have happened over the centuries and even within the last few years.”

The Rev. Michael Pica, vicar of the La Salle Catholic Parishes, said he’s eager to see the parochial and public response to an exhibit sanctioned and promoted by the Holy See.

“The fact that it’s coming here to La Salle is an incredible gift to this whole community and the Illinois Valley, as well,” Pica said.