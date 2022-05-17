La Salle library virtually hosts Illinois authors Jessamine Chan, Emily Maloney

The La Salle Public Library, in partnership with Illinois Libraries Presents, will virtually host Illinois authors Jessamine Chan and Emily Maloney at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.

Together, they will discuss the systems of power that affect our lives, our families and our finances, through the lens of their acclaimed books, “The School for Good Mothers,” and “Cost of Living.”

Chan’s debut novel received critical acclaim and is a New York Times bestseller. A former reviews editor at Publisher’s Weekly, she holds an MFA from Columbia University and resides in Chicago.

In addition to writing, Maloney’s work has ranged from dog grooming to pastry chef to general contractor. Her essays have appeared in the Washington Post, Glamour and The Atlantic. She holds an MFA from The University of Pittsburgh and lives in Evanston.

The program is free and open to the public, and made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration of public libraries. Illinois Libraries Present is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a Department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act.

Register at https://bit.ly/ILP_JessamineEmily.

For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.