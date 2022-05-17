Eyes on Enterprise: Peru Walmart completes upgrades, moves online order pickup line

Remodeling was recently completed at Walmart, 5307 Route 251, Peru.

The remodel included several upgrades, such as additional checkout lanes, and a new online pickup location, a measure taken to help protect associates and customers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release. The new order pickup location is on the north side of the building near the Automotive Care Center.

There’s also a new $1 shop and grab & go deli/lunch items at the front of the store, and to streamline checkout for customers the store added associate-operated register lanes.

