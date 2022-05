A La Salle woman was charged with DUI after police said she struck a building at First and Crosat streets in downtown La Salle.

Katie L. Ketter, 33, was additionally charged with DUI with a blood-alcohol content above .08 and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident after an investigation into the crash reported at 9:50 p.m. Sunday at 1059 First St., where a steel staircase on the building’s east side was struck and damaged.

Ketter was booked and released with an Ottawa court date.