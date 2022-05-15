La Salle detailing, powder coating business expands to new building

Grueny’s Performance Detailing & Powder Coating has been detailing cars and powder coating in La Salle since 2006.

With the acquisition of a new building Grueny’s will be able to expand its operations.

The business specializes in detailing, and offer interior and exterior detailing for cars and trucks, and also offer powder coating, bed lining, among other services.

Owner Brad Gruenwald started the business because he believed it was an opportunity to grow professionally. The business at 2650 St. Vincent Ave. in La Salle is available by appointment only.