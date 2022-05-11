May 11, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

IVCC will livestream commencement May 14

About 200 graduates expected to participate

By Shaw Local News Network

Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby (Shaw Local News Network)

Illinois Valley Community College will livestream its commencement at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, through the IVCC Fine Arts YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/W9aQgNa__qE.

About 200 graduates are expected to walk in the 56th annual celebration.

Also alumnus Dr. Holly Novak will deliver the keynote address; Ty Perin will read his winning Paul Simon student essay; President Jerry Corcoran will welcome graduates and confer certificates and degrees; Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs Bonnie Campbell will present the Class of 2022; Board chair Everett Solon will introduce trustees; 2021-22 student trustee Madison Miranda will present the invocation; and 2022-23 student trustee Austin Dille will present the benediction.