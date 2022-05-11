IVCC will livestream commencement May 14

Illinois Valley Community College will livestream its commencement at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, through the IVCC Fine Arts YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/W9aQgNa__qE.

About 200 graduates are expected to walk in the 56th annual celebration.

Also alumnus Dr. Holly Novak will deliver the keynote address; Ty Perin will read his winning Paul Simon student essay; President Jerry Corcoran will welcome graduates and confer certificates and degrees; Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs Bonnie Campbell will present the Class of 2022; Board chair Everett Solon will introduce trustees; 2021-22 student trustee Madison Miranda will present the invocation; and 2022-23 student trustee Austin Dille will present the benediction.