T-shirt design contest open to fifth-graders in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

The Carus Summer Science Camp is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a T-shirt design contest open to fifth-grade students.

The winning student will have their design featured on this year’s camp T-shirts and earn a pizza party for their class as well as early bird registration for Summer Science Camp. T-shirt designs must include the words “Carus Summer Science Camp 2022″ and should be designed in a single color for the front of the shirt only. There is no entry fee to participate.

Designs are limited to one submission per contestant and should be entered by Friday, May 13. A winner will be announced by Friday, May 20.

Designs can be submitted by email to sciencecamp@carusllc.com or via USPS to Carus LLC, ATTN: Science Camp Contest, 315 Fifth St., Peru, IL 61354. Entrants should use the T-shirt contest entry form available at www.carusllc.com/science-camp.

“Carus employees are excited to choose the winning design and are looking forward to seeing what the kids create,” Carus communications manager JoLynn Anzelc said in a news release.

Students enrolled in the 2021 Carus Summer Science Camp practice experiments during Chemistry Day at St. Bede Academy in Peru. (Photo provided by Carus LLC)

Registration opens Monday, May 23, for the 2022 Summer Science Camp sponsored by Carus LLC and St. Bede Academy. This year’s camp will run 9 a.m. to noon daily Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22, at St. Bede Academy in Peru. Students from schools in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties who will enter sixth grade in fall 2022 are eligible to participate. Parents can register online; camp slots will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

Parents often enroll their children in science camps during summer break to keep students engaged and give them a head start with STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills, according to a news release from Carus LLC.

“Millions of kids are headed to summer camps,” Carus CEO Andy Johnston said in a news release. “Not only is this one free, but it equips local students with valued STEM skills like communication, problem solving and critical thinking. The kids get to participate in super fun, hands-on experiments. They make rockets, identify chemicals by flame color, take field trips to see how science impacts our community and lots of other exciting things.”

Students take a water plant tour during the 2021 Carus Summer Science Camp. (Photo provided by Carus LLC)

Several new elements are planned this year to celebrate the Summer Science Camp’s 20th anniversary, including the T-Shirt design contest, additional camp slots and a graduation party with five special guests who will be announced at a later date.

The Carus Summer Science Camp is led by a team of local teachers and Carus employee volunteers who have a passion for science and STEM skills. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for STEM occupations will continue growing with more lucrative salaries than other fields.