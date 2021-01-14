La Moille School District promotes Brent Ziegler to superintendent / high school principal

LaMoille Community Unit School District #303 announced the promotion of Brent Ziegler to superintendent and high school principal.

The promotion went into effect Jan. 1. Ziegler will be following the interim assignment of Jay McCracken over the past three years.

Ziegler has been employed by the district since 2001, starting his career in La Moille as the varsity boys basketball coach. He was then hired the following year as a social studies teacher at Allen Junior High School.

Ziegler earned his administrative certificate in 2008 from Illinois State University and was hired as the high school’s assistant principal and district athletic director in 2014.

Ziegler furthered his education through ISU by earning his superintendent endorsement in December 2020.