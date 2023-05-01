The Times Softball Notebook: Postseason routes released, conference races heating up, state rankings

The Illinois High School Association recently released its postseason softball sectional assignments.
Within a larger sectional complex, teams have been assigned to one of two geographic subsectionals, and within sectionals and sites that have been determined, the four regional hosts have nearly all been decided.
Regionals start for 1A/2A on May 15, while 3A/4A begin on May 22.
Ottawa to host regional in 3A
Ottawa, along with New Lenox Providence Catholic, will be a regional host inside of Subsectional B of the 3A Lemont Sectional, while Streator has been assigned to Subsectional A of the Metamora Sectional.
The other teams joining Ottawa in the Subsectional B are Aurora Illinois Math and Science Academy, Crete-Monee, Joliet Catholic Academy, Kankakee, Morris, New Lenox Providence Catholic and Plano.
The Pirates, who defeated Morris 7-5 in nine innings on Tuesday and will rematch on May 8, have also defeated Plano twice (11-1 and 17-1) and lost to JCA (10-6).
In the Metamora Subsectional A, the Redbirds and Rock Island will host regional championships. Streator’s opponents may include Dunlap, Galesburg, Geneseo. LaSalle-Peru, Metamora, Peoria Richwoods or Rock Island. The Bulldogs have lots to both the Cavaliers (11-1) and Metamora (26-1).
Tough roads for 2A teams
Seneca is part of the Subsectional B of the 2A Pontiac Sectional with regional hosts Beecher and Coal City, along with Reed-Custer, Chicago Catalyst/Maria, Chicago Perspectives/Leadership, Chicago South Shore International College Prep, Manteno, Chicago Christian, Peotone and Wilmington.
The Fighting Irish have defeated Wilmington 6-2 and still have Coal City (4/26), Reed-Custer (5/5) and Manteno (5/13) left on their schedule.
Sandwich and Somonauk/Hinckley-Big Rock/Leland are both in the Subsectional B of the 2A Stillman Valley Sectional with regional hosts Johnsburg and Richmond-Burton, and Aurora Central Catholic, Aurora Rosary, Elgin St. Edward, Wilmette Regina Dominican and Woodstock Marian.
The Indians, in their second game of the season, topped the Bobcats, in their first contest of the campaign, 7-3.
Fieldcrest, along with Brimfield, is a regional host in Subsectional A of the 2A Taylor Ridge Rockridge Sectional. Others in the subsectional also include Aledo Mercer County, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central, El Paso-Gridley, Eureka, Farmington, Knoxville, Dee-Mack, Monmouth-Roseville and Tremont.
The Knights have beaten Eureka (13-8), lost to Dee-Mack (7-3) and play EPG on May 26.
Times-area 1A teams in same sectional
Marquette, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell, Serena, Newark and Earlville are all assigned to the 1A Melrose Park Walther Christian Sectional.
Marquette and Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell are in Subsectional B, with Dwight and Grant Park being the regional hosts, and Chicago Tilden, Crete Illinois Lutheran, Donovan, Gardner-South Wilmington, Kankakee Grace Christian Academy and St. Anne other possible opponents.
The Crusaders have defeated Dwight twice (13-3 and 11-1) and slipped past WFC 3-2 on Tuesday with a rematch scheduled for Thursday. The Warriors have wins over Grant Park (13-0) and GSW (13-2) while splitting with the Trojans, winning 6-4 and falling 4-3.
Serena and Newark are both regional hosts inside Subsectional A, with other squads including Earlville, Aurora Christian, Chicago Hope Academy, Chicago Horizon/McKinley, Chicago Orr, Melrose Park Walther Christian, Indian Creek and Yorkville Christian.
The Huskers have two wins over the Red Raiders (13-2 and 15-0), victories over Aurora Christian (17-1) and Yorkville Christian (15-0) and still have Newark (5/1 and 5/2) and Indian Creek (4/26 and 5/12) on the schedule.
The Norsemen have defeated Earlville (15-0 and 19-0) and Indian Creek (13-4 and 9-1).
The Red Raiders have also dropped two games to IC (13-2 and 13-1).
Thrilling conference finishes
A number of Times-area teams are right in the middle of the race for their respective league titles with important games on the horizon.
In the Interstate 8, La Salle-Peru heading into this week holds the lead with a 7-0 mark, with Ottawa at 9-1 and Morris at 7-3. The three teams all still have a game against the other.
Coal City at 10-0 has the upper hand In the Illinois Central Eight, with Manteno and Herscher tied at second with 8-2 marks, but both with a pair of losses to the Coalers, while Streator is 6-4.
Seneca and Marquette are both 9-1 in the Tri-County Conference after their recent split, while Dwight sits at 6-3 and WFC at 5-5. The Irish still have two games each with Lowpoint-Washburn (5/2 and 5/4) and Dwight (5/8 and 5/9), and another with Midland (4/27). The Crusaders still have two games against Midland (5/4 and 5/6) and Putnam County (5/8 and 5/9).
Newark (9-0) and Serena (7-0) are both still unbeaten in Little Ten Conference play, but face each other this week in a huge two-game series.
Newark, Ottawa, Seneca, Marquette ranked in top 12
In the latest Illinois Coaches Association (ICA) state rankings: Newark is No. 2 and Marquette No. 8 in Class 1A; Seneca is No. 12 in 2A; and Ottawa in ranked No. 6 and La Salle-Peru No. 8 in 3A.