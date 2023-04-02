April 02, 2023
Presenting The Times 2023 All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Twenty-five of the area’s top girls basketball players last winter

By J.T. Pedelty
Sycamore's Monroe McGhee goes after a rebound between Ottawa's Hailey Larsen (left) and Marlie Orlandi Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, during their game at Sycamore High School.

Ottawa's Hailey Larsen (left) and Marlie Orlandi (right) reach for a rebound while playing Sycamore during the 2022-23 season. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Selected by vote of The Times Sports staff, we are proud to present The Times 2023 Girls Basketball All-Area Team.

First Team

Fieldcrest’s Ashlyn May works the ball upcourt against Butler during the Class 2A Peotone Supersectional. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Ashlyn May, Fieldcrest, sr.

A unanimous selection, May closed out her Knights career with another stellar season including per-game averages of 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.7 steals on her way to Heart of Illinois Conference first-team, Class 2A Illinois Basketball Coaches Association first-team and The Associated Press All-State second-team honors.

The Times 2023 Girls Basketball Player of the Year previously was a member of our all-area first teams in both 2022 and 2021 and our third team in 2020.

Ottawa's Marlie Orlandi shoots a jump shot over L-P's Brooklyn Ficek during the Class 3A Regional basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at Ottawa High School.

Ottawa's Marlie Orlandi shoots a jumper over L-P's Brooklyn Ficek during the 2022-23 postseason. (Sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Marlie Orlandi, Ottawa, so.

A unanimous selection, Orlandi was an all-around threat, averaging 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 3.0 steals a game for the 25-7 Pirates. She was a member of the Interstate 8 Conference first team and received Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A special mention.

This is Orlandi’s first appearance on The Times All-Area Team.

Ottawa’s Grace Carroll goes in for the basket against Joliet Catholic.

Ottawa’s Grace Carroll goes in for the basket against Joliet Catholic. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Grace Carroll, Ottawa, sr.

A unanimous selection, Carroll was a relentless defender (2.1 steals a game) in addition to her 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists on her way to winning the Ottawa Holiday Tournament’s MVP award and garnering first-team All-Interstate 8 Conference accolades.

This is Carroll’s first appearance on The Times All-Area Team.

Seneca's Kennedy Hartwig shoots a jump shot over Marquette's Avery Durdan in Bader Gym on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at Marquette High School.

Seneca's Kennedy Hartwig shoots in Bader Gym this past season. (Scott Anderson)

Kennedy Hartwig, Seneca, sr.

The fourth of our four unanimous selections, Hartwig led the Fighting Irish to a 22-10 season with her 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.3 steals a game, earning Tri-County Conference first-team and MVP honors in addition to Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A special mention.

Hartwig previously was a member of The Times All-Area Team in 2022 (second team) and 2021 (third team).

Fieldcrest's Carolyn Megrow sneaks by Peotone's Ashley Renwick to score a bucket during the Class 2A Sectional final on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2023 at Coal City High School.

Fieldcrest's Kaitlin White sprints around Peotone's Adeline Graffeo and teammate Madyson Kibelkis to score on a drive during the Class 2A Coal City Sectional. (Scott Anderson)

Kaitlin White, Fieldcrest, jr.

A Heart of Illinois All-Conference first-team and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A honorable mention selection, the do-it-all sectional champion averaged 14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.7 steals a game.

White previously was a member of The Times All-Area second team in 2022.

Second Team

Paisley Twait, Serena, jr.

Averaged 13.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.7 steals.

Lilly Craig, Marquette, jr.

Averaged 15.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.5 steals, 1.3 blocks.

Josie Rader, Somonauk-Leland, sr.

Averaged 13.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.9 steals, 1.0 blocks.

Madyson Olson, Earlville, jr.

Averaged 18.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 5.5 steals.

Carolyn Megow, Fieldcrest, sr.

Averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 3.9 steals.

Third Team

Kiara Wesseh, Newark, jr.

Averaged 11.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.1 steals.

Jenna Setchell, Serena, so.

Averaged 12.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.2 steals.

Hannah Treptow, Sandwich, so.

Averaged 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 blocks.

Hailey Larsen, Ottawa, so.

Averaged 7.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 2.0 steals.

Haley Carver, Fieldcrest, sr.

Averaged 7.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals.

Honorable Mention

Ella Derossett, FCW, so.

Makayla McNally, Serena, jr.

Alyssa Zellers, Seneca, so.

Nevaeh Sansone, Earlville, jr.

Avery Durdan, Marquette, so.

Haley McCoy, Somonauk-Leland, jr.

Kendall Lowery, Ottawa, jr.

Kaylin Herren, Sandwich, sr.

Taylor Kruser, Newark, sr.

Ellie Isermann, Streator, sr.