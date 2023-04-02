Presenting The Times 2023 All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Selected by vote of The Times Sports staff, we are proud to present The Times 2023 Girls Basketball All-Area Team.
First Team
Ashlyn May, Fieldcrest, sr.
A unanimous selection, May closed out her Knights career with another stellar season including per-game averages of 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.7 steals on her way to Heart of Illinois Conference first-team, Class 2A Illinois Basketball Coaches Association first-team and The Associated Press All-State second-team honors.
The Times 2023 Girls Basketball Player of the Year previously was a member of our all-area first teams in both 2022 and 2021 and our third team in 2020.
Marlie Orlandi, Ottawa, so.
A unanimous selection, Orlandi was an all-around threat, averaging 14.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 3.0 steals a game for the 25-7 Pirates. She was a member of the Interstate 8 Conference first team and received Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A special mention.
This is Orlandi’s first appearance on The Times All-Area Team.
Grace Carroll, Ottawa, sr.
A unanimous selection, Carroll was a relentless defender (2.1 steals a game) in addition to her 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists on her way to winning the Ottawa Holiday Tournament’s MVP award and garnering first-team All-Interstate 8 Conference accolades.
This is Carroll’s first appearance on The Times All-Area Team.
Kennedy Hartwig, Seneca, sr.
The fourth of our four unanimous selections, Hartwig led the Fighting Irish to a 22-10 season with her 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.3 steals a game, earning Tri-County Conference first-team and MVP honors in addition to Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A special mention.
Hartwig previously was a member of The Times All-Area Team in 2022 (second team) and 2021 (third team).
Kaitlin White, Fieldcrest, jr.
A Heart of Illinois All-Conference first-team and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A honorable mention selection, the do-it-all sectional champion averaged 14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.7 steals a game.
White previously was a member of The Times All-Area second team in 2022.
—
Second Team
Paisley Twait, Serena, jr.
Averaged 13.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.7 steals.
Lilly Craig, Marquette, jr.
Averaged 15.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.5 steals, 1.3 blocks.
Josie Rader, Somonauk-Leland, sr.
Averaged 13.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.9 steals, 1.0 blocks.
Madyson Olson, Earlville, jr.
Averaged 18.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 5.5 steals.
Carolyn Megow, Fieldcrest, sr.
Averaged 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 3.9 steals.
—
Third Team
Kiara Wesseh, Newark, jr.
Averaged 11.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.1 steals.
Jenna Setchell, Serena, so.
Averaged 12.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.2 steals.
Hannah Treptow, Sandwich, so.
Averaged 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 blocks.
Hailey Larsen, Ottawa, so.
Averaged 7.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 2.0 steals.
Haley Carver, Fieldcrest, sr.
Averaged 7.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals.
—
Honorable Mention
Ella Derossett, FCW, so.
Makayla McNally, Serena, jr.
Alyssa Zellers, Seneca, so.
Nevaeh Sansone, Earlville, jr.
Avery Durdan, Marquette, so.
Haley McCoy, Somonauk-Leland, jr.
Kendall Lowery, Ottawa, jr.
Kaylin Herren, Sandwich, sr.
Taylor Kruser, Newark, sr.
Ellie Isermann, Streator, sr.