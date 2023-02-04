Boys basketball: Top-seeded Serena tops Hinckley-Big Rock for Little Ten Tournament championship

Hinckley-Big Rock's Ben Hintzsche goes to the basket between Serena's Bradley Armour (left) and Hunter Staton on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, during the championship game of the Little 10 Conference Basketball Tournament at Somonauk High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)