Ottawa’s McKenzie Oslanzi signs to play softball at Eastern Illinois University

Ottawa High School senior McKenzie Oslanzi signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to continue her education at Eastern Illinois University and her softball career at the NCAA Division I level with the Panthers. McKenzie was joined by (back row from left) Ottawa assistant softball coach Chad Gross, Ottawa head softball coach Adam Lewis, and her father Steve Oslanzi, while bookended by her mother Jennifer Oslanzi and brother Jack Oslanzi. (Brian Hoxsey)