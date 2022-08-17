Volleyball; Marquette returns all, ready to roll in 2022

The headline on The Times’ Marquette volleyball preview last fall read, “Solid returning core leading Marquette volleyball” because of the Lady Crusaders’ four starters coming back.
This year, it would be possible to cut and paste that headline in this same space, only this time in a much bigger, bolder font.
Crusaders coach Mindy McConnaughhay has back every player from last season’s balanced 24-10 club that started the season with 10 straight wins, including a tournament title at Ridgeview.
And not only are they a year more experienced, they’re a year physically stronger, a year smarter and more confident and a whole year more unselfish about doing what’s best for the team.
“This team is deeper, definitely one of the deepest teams I’ve had, if not the deepest,” said McConnaughhay, starting her 13th season at the MA helm with a 224-134 record. “There are in some cases four people who can all play a spot and play it well, play it with confidence and not be scared of it.
“I’ve told them I’m going to try and get everyone in, but if something’s working, we’re going to stick with it and they shouldn’t get discouraged. I tell them to keep working, their time is coming and they’re all working so hard to be ready for that chance. They all understand that everyone has a role. Instead of having full-rotation players or the one stud we’d feed the ball to, they’re all willing to play their role and let others play their role too, and that’s huge.”
The three names that have been constant standouts in MA varsity volleyball and softball the last three seasons have been Kaylee Killelea, Lindsey Kaufmann and Eva McCallum. Now seniors, the first two were named to The Times All-Area second team and the third honorable mention last fall.
The 5-7 Killelea remains the setter, though she will share that position in a 6-2 attack with 5-8 junior Maera Jimenez and at times the squad’s only new player, 5-5 sophomore Kealey Rick.
Defense will be the key to this season, McConnaughhay said, and the muscular 5-3 Kaufmann, who the coach described as “impressive” since her dedication in the weight room, will again lead from libero. She’ll be flanked by quick 5-3 junior twins Emma and Nora Rinearson.
McCallum, last year a 5-9 middle, will shift outside in her final season. Back at middle will be 5-11 third-year junior Mary Lechtenberg, her 5-9 classmate Lilly Craig, 5-11 letter-winning sophomore Avery Durdan and 6-0 senior Jaida Pitts. Craig and Durdan will also swing outside on occasion.
Competing on the other side are 5-6 senior Lauren Machetta, 5-6 junior Maisie Lyons and 5-7 sophomore Makayla Backos, who shined as a freshman but is currently sidelined by an ankle injury. Also in contention is be 5-5 junior Sara Duchon.
A mental strength that was missing at the end of last season is also a must if the Crusaders are to compete with Seneca, Woodland, Putnam County and Roanoke-Benson for the Tri-County Conference title.
“To be honest, I was a little disappointed in last year in that we started out super hot and they worked so hard at the start, but by the end of September we kind of died off and got knocked out of the regional before we should have,” McConnaughhay said. “Maybe they were burned out, but the mental toughness wasn’t there. This year, I’m hoping that’s better … but this team is definitely more mature, and the communication is better now. If something is off, they’ll talk about it and figure things out right away. …
“There’s no drama, no egos. They coexist very well and encourage each other all the time. … There’s a lot of spunk and fire in this group. It’s all up to them now, and I’m excited to see what they’re going to do.”