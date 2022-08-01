Ottawa American 11 All-Stars suffer second loss, eliminated from Little League State Tournament

The Ottawa American 11-Year-Old All-Stars were hoping to bounce back on Sunday afternoon after a tough loss in their opening game of the Little League Illinois State Tournament in Champaign against the Salem All-Stars on Saturday that sent them to the play-back bracket of the double-elimination, eight-team event.
However, the Elmhurst All-Stars scored three runs in both the second and third innings, then exploded for seven more tallies in the fourth to eventually defeat Ottawa American, 13-2 in four innings.
Ottawa American scored its two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Bryce Ceja singled to center and Baron Hellman followed with a walk. Then after a fielder’s choice out at second, Henry Farabaugh plated a run with a ground out before Mason Mucci knocked in a run with a single up the middle. Mucci finished with two of three hits recorded by Ottawa American.
Bradyn Hermann (1 IP, 2 K), Hellman (2 1/3 IP, 4 K), Mucci (2/3 IP, 1 K) and Trace Wesbecker all shared efforts on the mound for the District 20 champions.