August 01, 2022
Ottawa American 11 All-Stars suffer second loss, eliminated from Little League State Tournament

By Shaw Local News Network
The Ottawa American 11-Year-Old All-Stars pose with their District 20 championship banner.

The Ottawa American 11-Year-Old All-Stars, which were eliminated from the Little League Illinois State Tournament on Sunday, pose last month with their District 20 championship banner. Members of the team included: Henry Farabaugh, Sully McConnaughhay, Bryce Ceja, Baron Hellman, Trace Wesbecker, Bradyn Hermann, Bodie Martin, Mason Mucci, J.C. Armstrong, Jude Willet, Landry DeBernardi, Logan DeBolt and Tucker Johnson, with coaches Matt Willet, Charlie McConnaughhay and John Armstrong. (Brian Hoxsey)

The Ottawa American 11-Year-Old All-Stars were hoping to bounce back on Sunday afternoon after a tough loss in their opening game of the Little League Illinois State Tournament in Champaign against the Salem All-Stars on Saturday that sent them to the play-back bracket of the double-elimination, eight-team event.

However, the Elmhurst All-Stars scored three runs in both the second and third innings, then exploded for seven more tallies in the fourth to eventually defeat Ottawa American, 13-2 in four innings.

Ottawa American scored its two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Bryce Ceja singled to center and Baron Hellman followed with a walk. Then after a fielder’s choice out at second, Henry Farabaugh plated a run with a ground out before Mason Mucci knocked in a run with a single up the middle. Mucci finished with two of three hits recorded by Ottawa American.

Bradyn Hermann (1 IP, 2 K), Hellman (2 1/3 IP, 4 K), Mucci (2/3 IP, 1 K) and Trace Wesbecker all shared efforts on the mound for the District 20 champions.