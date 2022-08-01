Ottawa American 11 All-Stars suffer second loss, eliminated from Little League State Tournament

The Ottawa American 11-Year-Old All-Stars, which were eliminated from the Little League Illinois State Tournament on Sunday, pose last month with their District 20 championship banner. Members of the team included: Henry Farabaugh, Sully McConnaughhay, Bryce Ceja, Baron Hellman, Trace Wesbecker, Bradyn Hermann, Bodie Martin, Mason Mucci, J.C. Armstrong, Jude Willet, Landry DeBernardi, Logan DeBolt and Tucker Johnson, with coaches Matt Willet, Charlie McConnaughhay and John Armstrong. (Brian Hoxsey)