Arlene Sliker, Tony Muscato inducted into Richard J. Berry Hall of Fame

Streator’s Richard J. Berry Memorial Golf Association on Sunday made two inductions to the RJB Hall of Fame, the late Arlene Sliker and her family as well as Tony Muscato. Sliker served as course superintendent at the former Streator Country Club (now The Eastwood) for 45 years and was recognized as the first female course superintendent in Illinois history, with many members of her family helping her throughout her tenure. Muscato has served the past dozen years as president of the RJB Memorial Golf Association and director of the Berry Memorial Championships, and as a golfer is a Championship Flight competitor, two-time Senior Division winner and four-time hole-in-one shooter. Pictured (left to right) are Bill Essman, JoAnn Essman, Kathy Russow, Tony Muscato and Hannah Essman.