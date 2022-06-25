The Times 2022 Softball All-Area Team sparkled on the diamond

We’re proud to present The Times 2022 All-Area Softball Team, as selected by The Times Sports staff.
FIRST TEAM
Emma Augustine, Streator, jr., 2B/P
Augustine was extremely productive as the starting second baseman, No. 2 pitcher and clean-up batter for the Bulldogs, batting .342 with 10 extra-base hits — including four home runs — during her 11th-grade campaign.
This is her first appearance on The Times All-Area Team.
Katie Baker, Serena, sr., SS
A unanimous pick, Baker — like in volleyball and basketball for the Huskers — was one of the best around, batting .556 with two home runs and 34 runs batted in.
A member of the Little Ten All-Conference Team and the Illinois Coaches Association (ICA) All-State second team, Baker was previously a member of our first team in 2021 and our second team in 2019.
Cheyenne Burns, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell, jr., 3B/P
Before seeing her postseason cut short by injury, Burns was a dominant two-way star for the Warriors with a 7-0 pitching record/2.10 ERA and .461 batting average/31 runs batted in.
Burns was a first-team Tri-County Conference all-league pick and third-team Illinois Coaches Association All-State choice. This is her first appearance on The Times All-Area Team.
Zoe Hougas, Seneca, sr., C
A senior leader for the league champion Fighting Irish, she batted .476 with four home runs and 34 runs batted in in addition to handling a young pitching staff.
Hougas was named to the Tri-County Conference’s first team. She was on our 2021 first team and received honorable mention in 2019.
Kaylee Killelea, Marquette, jr., P
A unanimous pick, the Crusaders ace was 11-6 with a 1.34 ERA and 163 strikeouts over 104 2/3 innings pitched, also batting .448 with 10 runs batted in.
Killelea was a member of the Tri-County All-Conference first team in addition to being voted the league’s Pitcher of the Year, then was awarded ICA All-State second-team honors. She was also all-area first team in 2021.
McKenzie Oslanzie, Ottawa, jr., P
A unanimous pick, The Times 2022 Softball Player of the Year and Pirates ace was simply amazing — a .510 batting average with 36 RBIs and 20 extra-base hits including three home runs at the plate, and an 18-5 record with a 0.95 ERA and 225 strikeouts over 147 innings pitched in the circle.
Oslanzi was a first-team member of the Interstate 8 All-Conference Team as well as an ICA All-State first-team pick. She received Times All-Area honorable mention last spring.
Kodi Rizzo, Newark, so., P/UT
A unanimous pick, Rizzo compiled a 1.59 ERA and 10-3 pitching mark while also batting .378 with 17 runs batted in for the Class 1A third-place Norsemen.
Rizzo was selected to the Little Ten All-Conference Team and the ICA All-State second team. This is her first appearance on The Times All-Area Team.
Kaitlyn Schofield, Newark, jr., P/2B
A unanimous pick, Schofield was another two-way star with her .433 batting average, 10 home runs and 38 RBIs in addition to her pitching numbers that included an 11-2 record and 1.15 earned-run average.
She was All-Little Ten Conference and first team Illinois Coaches Association All-State. Schofield was also a member of our first team in 2021.
Alexis Sexton, Sandwich, jr., OF
Sexton led the Indians with her .487 batting average and .541 on-base percentage in the loaded Interstate 8 Conference.
She was a first-team member of the I-8 All-Conference Team. Sexton received Times All-Area honorable mention in 2021.
Ella Sibert, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell, sr., C
A unanimous pick, Sibert was spectacular whether crouching behind the plate as the leader of the WFC defense or standing next to it where she batted .549 with 22 extra-base hits (two home runs) and 28 RBIs.
Sibert — also picked for the Tri-County Conference’s first team and the Illinois Coaches Association All-State second team — was a Times All-Area second team selection in 2021.
Ryleigh Stehl, Ottawa, jr., SS
A unanimous pick, Stehl was smooth both in the field and at the plate, where she hit an even .400 with two home runs and 16 runs batted in from the No. 2 spot in the order.
She was first team All-Interstate 8 Conference. Stehl was a member of last spring’s Times second team.
Paisley Twait, Serena, so., 3B
Twait was second in The Times area in runs batted in, driving home 40 while batting .398 with 13 extra-base knocks — four of those round-trippers.
She was a Little Ten All-Conference selection and an ICA All-State third-team pick. This is Twait’s second consecutive Times All-Area first-team selection.
Sam Vandevelde, Seneca, so., SS
A unanimous pick, the area’s leaders in runs batted in with 41 smacked four home runs, had 28 extra-base hits and batted .455 in addition to her stellar work at shortstop.
Vandevelde was voted to the Tri-County All-Conference first team, was named the conference MVP, was honored with second-team all-state honors by the Illinois Coaches Association and has been a unanimous first-team all-area selection both of her years in high school.
Ryan Williams, Newark, so., 3B
A unanimous pick, Williams was a defensive standout and offensive force, compiling a .429 batting average with 38 runs batted in and 21 extra-base hits — five of those home runs.
Williams was voted to the Little Ten All-Conference Team and the ICA All-State third team. This is her first appearance on The Times All-Area Team.
SECOND TEAM
Makayla Backos, Marquette, fr., 3B
Jaelyn Blakemore, Streator, sr., P/2B
RayElle Brennan, Serena, fr., C/3B
Olivia Chismarick, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell, fr., SS
Avery Durdan, Marquette, fr., 1B
Maddie Glade, Serena, fr., P
Ella Goodrich, Fieldcrest, sr., C/IF
Zoe Harris, Ottawa, sr., 1B/C
Taylor Kruser, Newark, jr., SS/P
Eva McCallum, Marquette, jr., C
Danica Peshia, Newark, so., OF/2B
Jenna Setchell, Serena, fr., 2B/OF
Shae Simons, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell, so., P/2B
Alyssa Zellers, Seneca, fr., P/IF
HONORABLE MENTION
Elizabeth Browder, Earlville, sr., 3B
Kaya Buchanan, Fieldcrest, sr., IF
Maci Byers, Streator, sr., C/3B
Bre Dixon, Newark, jr., OF
Cloee Johnston, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell, so., CF/1B
Lindsey Kaufmann, Marquette, jr., CF/P
Paige Marks, Earlville, sr., P
Lily Nanouski, Ottawa, jr., OF
Makenna Ondrey, Streator, fr., OF
Breanna Sexton, Sandwich, jr., SS