Softball: Ottawa snaps two-game losing streak with 4-1 victory over rival Streator

STREATOR — On a day when, because of a strong gusty wind from the west, every ball hit in the air had a very good chance to become an adventure, both Ottawa coach Adam Lewis and his Streator counterpart Louis Ondrey knew limiting mistakes would be a game changer.
Throw on top both squads’ ace pitchers — the Pirates’ McKenzie Oslanzi and Bulldogs’ Jaelyn Blakemore — were in the circle made things even tougher.
In the end, Ottawa, which held a 11-6 hit advantage, took advantage a few more miscues than Streator and posted a 4-1 victory at SHS Athletic Fields.
Both hurlers were solid in going the distance with 11 strikeouts, Oslanzi allowing just a run in the first, while Blakemore gave up an unearned tally in the opening inning, then single runs in the fourth through sixth frames.
“This game featured two really good pitchers, so with that on top of the wind we just kept telling the girls any type of ball you put in play, it’s maybe a flip of a coin if the defense is going to be able to make the play,” said Lewis, his team improving to 5-4 on the year and snapping a two-game losing streak. “Especially today, it was important to be hustling on the bases because anything could happen.
“We have a few kids that are still a little new to varsity softball. Anyone that has been at our games from the start of the season until now, I think there is a noticeable difference in the improvement. We’re all going to keep working at getting better and that’s really all you can ask for.”
In the Ottawa first, Ryleigh Stehl smacked a double to the fence in left, stole third and scored on a passed ball. Streator tied the game in their half after Maci Byers lined a two-out single, moved to second on a base hit by Lily Kupec and came home on a single to center by Emma Augustine.
The Pirates grabbed the lead for good in the fourth as Lily Nanouski single and later scored on an error, one of six made by the hosts. In the fifth, Oslanzi led off hammering a triple down the right field line and courtesy runner Mika Moreland touched home on a ground out by Zoe Harris to make it 3-1.
“Before the game even started, we talked about how this game was going to come down to which team would make the least number of errors,” said Ondrey, his club falling to 7-5. “We made a couple of silly mistakes that really cost us. On a day like today, with the strong wind, we didn’t adjust and let a couple balls fall in that really should have been outs.
“We knew this would be a really good pitching matchup and it was. I’m disappointed in our defense, but I’m really proud of how we battled at the plate. I thought throughout the order we had some really good swings against Oslanzi, but we just weren’t able to come up with a big hit when we needed it.”
Ottawa closed out the scoring in the sixth as leadoff batter Makenna Chiaventone — who reached base three times via two hits and a walk — slapped an opposite field single to left, stole second and later scored on an RBI single by Oslanzi.
“I normally hit the ball in between third base and shortstop,” said the left-handed hitting Chiaventone. “It’s difficult at times to hit the ball that way depending on the type of pitches I’m getting, but today I was able to get a couple toward the outside and just went with it. I’m pretty fast, so my goal is to hit the ball the other way and use my speed, but today I was able to put a couple over the infield.”
Both teams are now off until Monday at 4:30 p.m., with Ottawa traveling to play Sandwich in an Interstate Eight contest, while Streator jumps back into Illinois Central Eight play by hosting Coal City.