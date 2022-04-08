Softball: Marquette plates 16 runs in the first, rolls past Lowpoint-Washburn

OTTAWA — The Marquette Academy softball squad put together quite a first inning at the plate against Tri-County Conference opponent Lowpoint-Washburn on Thursday afternoon.
After the visiting Wildcats pushed across a run in the opening half inning, the Crusaders’ bats were on fire from the very first pitch — one leadoff batter Lindsey Kaufmann lined to right-center field.
The following 11 pitches to Marquette batters produced six more hits that scored six runs to jumpstart the locals to an 18-1, three-inning victory at a cold and rainy June Gross Field.
“I think we all came out with a little more confidence in ourselves and each other,” said Kaufmann, who collected two more singles in the opening frame and finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs. “We had a tough game [Wednesday] against Wethersfield/Annawan and we know we can do better, so today I think it finally clicked for us at the plate.
“I feel like we all did a good job of staying back on the ball and just hitting the ball where it was pitched. It seemed like every one of us was ready to hit the ball well today, and I think we did that.”
After Kaufmann’s base hit to start things, Marquette (5-5, 3-0) used consecutive hits from Kaylee Killelea, Makayla Backos (double, two RBIs), Abbey Thumm (RBI), Eva McCallum, Avery Durdan (two RBIs) and Izzy Garkey (RBI). Abby Leskanich then drew a walk, and Emma Rinearson was hit by a pitch to get it back to the top of the order.
Kaufmann singled again, this time to left, to plate a run. Killelea walked, Backos reached on an error, and Thumm was hit with a pitch. McCallum then smacked a double to left to bring home two more before Durdan lined a single to left-center to knock in two more. The final two tallies of the 16-run inning scored on fielder’s choice grounders from Emma Rinearson and Killelea.
All told, the first 17 batters of the game for the Crusaders reached base safely.
Durdan finished off her 3-for-3, six-RBI day with a two-run double to left in the bottom of the second to close out the game’s scoring.
“I came into the game telling myself that I needed to wait back and not get too anxious,” Durdan said. “The pitching speed was a little slower than we’re used to seeing, so the key, at least for me, was to just wait for the ball to get to me. I had a couple swings today where I was out in front, but I felt I made the adjustment and hit the ball hard on the next good pitch.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been on a team that scored 16 runs in one inning before, that was crazy. It seemed like everyone went up to the plate with confidence. It was nice to see us all hit the ball well, and hopefully this is a game that gets us going moving forward.”
While the Crusaders were parading around the bases, Kaufmann was allowing two hits, one earned run, one walk and three strikeouts in the three-inning victory.
“I felt really good in warmups,” Kaufmann said. “Avery does a really good job behind the plate of giving a good target, and Coach Brad [Oakes] does a good job of calling pitches. I threw mostly fastballs today with a couple changeups and screwballs mixed in. I just wanted to make sure I was hitting my spots, going after hitters if I fell behind in the count and let my defense make plays.
“It was a pretty good day for us all around.”
The Cru finished with 16 hits, two each by Backos (three RBIs), McCallum (two RBIs) and Leskanich.
Marquette is now off until next Tuesday when it will host TCC foe Henry-Senachwine at 4:30 p.m. back at June Gross Field.