3 Reasons to Have a Standby Generator

Homeowners in Illinois may be wondering whether they need a generator. Before you get a whole-house generator, there are a few things to consider. Here are three good reasons why you might want one:

The most critical benefit of a standby generator is having a reliable source of electricity during power outages. A home-based generator will kick in automatically during an outage, so you won’t have to worry about waking up in the middle of the night without power.

Generators are also helpful during extreme weather conditions like snowstorms, tornadoes, and hurricanes. They can help provide peace of mind during emergencies knowing that you have a backup power source.

Another advantage of a standby generator is you won’t have to wait for the electric company to restore power after an outage. Depending on the severity of the outage, it could take days or weeks for the power company to restore full service. With a generator, you can rest assured that your home will have lights and appliances running quickly and reliably.

Ultimately, a standby generator is an excellent thing to have in an emergency. If there is a fire or natural disaster, the generator will power something like a sump pump, fire alarm system, or medical equipment. This extra layer of protection can provide invaluable peace of mind in an emergency.

By having a standby generator, you can rest assured that your family will be safe and comfortable even during a power outage. Standby generators provide peace of mind during prolonged outages. You won’t have to worry about losing expensive items due to spoilage or damage. Investing in a standby generator is an investment in the safety and security of your home, making it an essential part of any emergency plan.

Town & Country Services offers a variety of options to power your entire home. Check our website or call us at Princeton at 815-872-2200 or Tonica at 812-242-0819, and one of our experts will help you find the best solution.

