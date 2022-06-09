Why Would You Have a Funeral?

The tradition of funerals goes back hundreds of years.

But aside from that time-honored tradition, have you ever considered why they are important? Or why to have one at all?

The ‘What’ of Funerals

Funeral services are a peaceful opportunity to express our feelings about someone we loved. They are designed to be a way to acknowledge someone who meant something to us.

Funerals also offer an encouraging space for families and friends to discuss the feelings they may have. Although funerals are considered a gathering, it is important to remember they aren’t exactly for the deceased person, but more to remember things about them.

The ‘Why’ of Funerals

Since their inception, funerals have been about accepting the reality of death. They are not about forgetting the deceased but fondly remembering. This is a way to cherish a person who was a part of our lives. The funeral is the setting to do so.

More than that, funerals are the beginning of someone’s legacy, as is the burial itself.

Either with a traditional burial or cremation, a person’s final resting place carries much significance and serves as a physical place for the family and friends to begin healing.

Oakwood Memorial Park provides an ideal space for family and friends to gather – a place for to remember, heal, and touch. The park is a permanent place of record that the deceased lived and touched our lives.

There are many burial options at Oakwood for generations of families to come. These include space for traditional burials, cremations, indoor or outdoor and above or below ground locations. Oakwood Memorial can also be a part of your estate planning and provide the services and setting you require to properly honor your loved ones at the time of death.

For more information or questions, please visit www.oakwoodmemorialpark.net or call 815-433-0313.

Oakwood Memorial Park

2405 Champlain St

Ottawa, IL 61350