Oak Park’s Jens Conzen, Bolingbrook’s Sydney Watkins top winners in 2026 Starved Rock Country Marathon

Runners set out to begin their 26.2 mile journey on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at the Starved Rock Country full marathon, beginning and ending in downtown Ottawa. (Mathias Woerner)

The 2026 edition of the Starved Rock Country Marathon – the 11th running of the event which began 2014 – took place Saturday, beginning and ending in downtown Ottawa with a 26.2-mile course that took participants west through Starved Rock State Park.

One-hundred-twenty-five participants completed the full marathon, with Oak Park’s Jens Conzen the overall male winner in 3 hours, 13 minutes, 34.9 seconds and Bolingbrook’s Sydney Watkins the top female finisher in a time of 3:16:57.8.

The male top 10 also included runner-up Alberto Salas (3:19:30.6), Paul De Avila (3:20:00.7), Juan Valdez (3:25:59.0), fifth-place finisher Arthur Santoro (3:28:53.3), Jorge Carmona (3:31:36.6), Ian Moll (3:32:32.7), eighth-place finisher Luke Tornell (3:33:06.5), Jordan Gonzales (3:33:31.7) and Cooper Williams (3:36:14.1).

The female top 10 behind Watkins included runner-up Linda Clark (3:30:38.7), Kara Hodges (3:44:38.7), Amelia Clark (3:54:32.9), fifth-place runner Savannah Paschen (3:57:37.4), Kim Weidner-Feigh (3:57:48.3), Jessica Sun (4:10:26.2), eighth-place finisher Natalee Martin (4:17:31.1), Kim Davis (4:23:27.2) and Jennifer Stopka (4:42:24.0).

Jens Conzen breaking the tape at the Starved Rock Country full marathon on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Conzen, an Oak Park resident, finished with a time of 3:13.32, best in the field. (Mathias Woerner)

Ottawa’s own Lucas Hoffman won the Starved Rock Country Half-Marathon by four and a half minutes with a 13.1-mile run of 1 hour, 15 minutes, 27.9 seconds. John Thomas Hinchen of Chicago was the runner-up, with area entrants Christian Skaggs of Wenona (3rd, 1:22:56.9), Sean Manley of Ottawa (4th, 1:27:38.8), Casey Bailey of Ottawa (9th, 1:34:21.7), RJ Hermosillo of Oglesby (11th, 1:34:53.5), Adrian Hermosillo of Oglesby (1:35:48.0), Kaedon Cronkright of Ottawa (1:36:11.5), Katie Marshall of La Salle (21st overall, 2nd female finisher, 1:40:43.1), Quinn Delvallee of Oglesby (22nd, 1:42:17.3) and Donald Kiesig Jr. of Ottawa (27th, 1:42:46.0) finishing in the top 30 in the field of 373 finishers.

Oswego’s Marc Cook (43:05.6) was first overall and Ottawa’s Kim Foster (43:34.4) second overall and the top female finisher in the day’s 10K, which also saw Streator’s Alex Garcia (48:09.5) place fourth.

The Starved Rock Country 5K was won by La Salle’s Nicholas Finzel in 19 minutes, 46.1 seconds. Marseilles’ Chad Kovash (4th, 20:58.2) and Ottawa’s Lucas Farabaugh (5th, 21:10.2) also finished in the top five, with Ottawa’s Ocean Fowler (23:55.0) the top female finisher, Leland’s Abagail Kuske (26:12.6) the female runner-up and Streator’s Chloe Baker (26:17.3) third.

Full results can be found at racingexpectations.com.