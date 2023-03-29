Letter: Highly recommend David Reed for Streator council

We would like to highly recommend David Reed for Streator City Council.

We have known and worked with David for more than 30-plus years and various local organizations and boards, including our local library, the Streator Historical Museum, Light Up Streator and Streator and Hardscrabble Lions clubs. We can personally attest to his strong work ethic and absolute integrity.

David is not afraid to back up his beliefs with a commitment of time and effort. He pays close attention to detail with practicality and humility. Dave has been very civic minded since high school, and is knowledgeable of city, state and national history. He is able to deal with a variety of people and personalities and can remain cool and still get the job done. We see David Redd as a great value to our City Council and the citizens of Streator.

Thank you,

Edward and Darcy Mollo

Streator