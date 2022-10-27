B-List: 4 ooey, gooey gross-out horror flicks to make you recoil

Whenever I mention I’m a horror fan in mixed company, someone invariably has An Opinion about the genre. Mainly that it’s depraved. Low-brow. That it has no redeeming qualities, or is nothing but buckets of blood and gore.

And while I hate when folks insist on reducing a wide and varied genre to a handful of inaccurate stereotypes/assumptions — and I could absolutely give an impassioned TED talk on how horror can be one of the most subversive, transformative, cathartic mediums of entertainment — I’m also annoyed when someone summarily writes off a film just because it’s a bit, well, messy.

Look, I get it: when given the option between a film that’s more psychological and a film that’s drenched in red Karo syrup and rubber viscera, I typically choose the former.

Nine times out of 10, I prefer my horror to be more understated than over-the-top. I eat dinner while watching movies, and anything that relies on gross-out stuff — horror or comedy — definitely spoils my appetite.

But there are plenty of films built around body horror and disgusting creatures that are really, really good. The bits of our brains connected to revulsion are right next to the parts responsible for fear and panic, so some directors strive for screams by striking our gag reflexes. Their films wouldn’t be nearly as impactful, memorable or creepy without the extreme gore.

So if you’re proud of your cast-iron stomach, or want something to put on at a party that’ll make everyone recoil with disgusted groans, here are a few of my favorite gnarly-as-heck, total gross-out horror flicks, starting with:

1. “Slither” (2006)

In James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy”)’s directorial debut, a parasitic alien takes over a small Southern town after infecting the wealthy Grant Grant (the always great Michael Rooker), turning him into a massive slug beast before zombifying the locals.

It’s up to police chief Bill Pardy (Nathan Fillion), Grant’s wife Starla (Elizabeth Banks), Mayor Jack MacReady (Gregg Henry) and teenager Kylie (Tania Saulnier) to fight off the hiveminded townsfolk and thwart the alien invasion.

“Slither” remains one of my favorite birthday memories: I convinced two coworkers from the library to attend the last showing with me, and boy oh boy, did those ladies not know what to expect. Fifteen minutes into the film, as Grant’s infected mistress tried to eat a dead opossum before exploding into a swarm of giant slugs, poor Katie and Lisa lost all interest in their popcorn bags.

2. “The Thing” (1982)

At a remote Antarctic research station, a group of men are besieged by an alien life-form that can perfectly mimic other creatures. When any one of them could be the Thing in disguise, and with the weather continuing to worsen, it becomes apparent that there’s no one to trust and nowhere to go ...

Oh, what I wouldn’t give to be able to watch this movie for the first time again! This will forever be my fave John Carpenter film, and remains one of Kurt Russell’s best performances. “The Thing” manages to be both an intense psychological thriller packed with claustrophobic paranoia and a messy, gooey, bloody creature feature that would make even David Cronenberg blanch.

While there are plenty of nauseating moments in this body horror classic, the two greatest scenes will always be when the Dog-Thing first reveals itself in the kennel, face blooming into a shrieking flower as it sprays acid, and when the head-spider grows its spindly legs and scurries across the floor. Brrrr!

3. “Dead Alive/Braindead” (1992)

Poor Lionel (Timothy Balme) can’t catch a break. Already a slave to his overbearing mother (Elizabeth Moody), he’s forced to hide her transformation into a zombie after she’s bitten by a Sumatran Rat Monkey.

But Lionel’s only one hapless young man, and soon he’s got an entire houseful of zombies to wrangle. When the interference of his crummy Uncle Les (Ian Watkin) leads to the bloodiest party ever, Lionel will have to find his spine, protect his new ladylove and finally face down his monstrous mother.

Before Peter Jackson earned his Oscars with “Lord of the Rings,” he was a splatstick horror director who delighted in making audiences lose their lunches. While his earlier outing, the aptly-named “Bad Taste,” is even more disgusting, “Dead Alive” (as it was released in the U.S.; “Braindead” was the original New Zealand title) manages to balance the queasiness (that pudding scene, ugh) with genuine fun (the kung fu priest! a zombie baby loose in the park! killer intestines!).

“Dead Alive” also holds the impressive distinction of “bloodiest movie ever,” thanks to its 25-minute-long bloodbath of a climax. So much fake blood was pumped onto the set that it gushed down to the stage on the floor below, where the Kiwi version of “The Price is Right” was being filmed in front of a live studio audience (whoops).

While “Evil Dead” may have proved that chainsaw hands are perfect for fighting demons, “Dead Alive” proves that you can never go wrong with a chest-mounted lawnmower when you’re facing down a zombie horde.

4. “The Fly” (1986)

Scientist Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) is on the cusp of perfecting his teleportation machines when a lowly housefly accidentally joins him in the pod, fusing their genetic material. Brundle begins to transform into a horrible man/fly hybrid, losing everything from his fingernails to his humanity in the process.

I couldn’t write about body horror and not include one of David Cronenberg’s films — the man’s name has become synonymous with the genre, after all.

And while “Scanners” and “Videodrome” are both shudder-inducing movies, “The Fly” was the one I saw first, at the tender age of twelve, and ohhhh, did this movie do a number on me. From that fingernail scene to the dream Ronnie (Geena Davis) has where she gives birth to a giant maggot — talk about images you will never be able to shake.

A final note: Whether you decide to sample something ooey-gooey from this list, or play it safe with a film from my previous “Not So Scary” list, I hope y’all have a fun and safe Halloween! May your jack-o-lanterns stay lit and your candy bags be overflowing.

ANGIE BARRY is a contributing columnist for Shaw Media. To suggest future topics for The B-List, which covers topics in pop culture, history and literature, contact her at newsroom@mywebtimes.com.