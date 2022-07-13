Write Team: A comforting legacy from a true gentleman

Gentleman: a chivalrous, courteous or honorable man.

How wonderful it is when we come across people who are so inspiring and lovely you cannot help but be affected in a positive way. Edward Ryan was someone who made everyone around him smile.

Born and raised in Ottawa, Ed recently passed away after nearly 95 years on this earth. He was kind, hardworking, grounded in faith, and quick-witted.

I met Ed when I was 20 years old and first joined the St. Patrick’s Church Choir. His wife, Mary, was the organist and choir director. I was nervous as I climbed the loft stairs for rehearsal. But Mary’s warm welcome, “Come stand here next to me by the organ,” put me at ease. And I soon learned the wonderful bass voice on the other side of the organ belonged to her husband, Ed.

We became the bookends of the organ, Ed and I. He took care of the technical issues, and I maintained the sheet music issues.

Born and raised in Ottawa and nicknamed “Sonny,” Ed was the eldest of three children. Elected Ottawa Township High School’s class president in 1945, he went on to study at Notre Dame University, graduating with a degree in chemical engineering. Ed returned to Ottawa and worked at Libbey-Owens-Ford.

His hope and belief in God never wavered. When he met Mary Dycus, their second date was attending Mass followed by brunch at his family’s home. Faith and family were the cornerstones around which they built their own lives as they married and welcomed two children, Julie and Bill.

Music brought him much joy, and Ed was known to pound out ragtime tunes on his piano. He joked he became Mary’s roadie, hauling her equipment as she played at school concerts, weddings, funerals, and St. Pat’s 9:30 Sunday Mass.

His sense of humor was impeccable. Early in their marriage, Ed went home for lunch only to see his wife running out the door with a smoking pan in her hands. “Can I ask what I was going to have for lunch?” he quipped.

Ed knew giving back to the community was important. He served as president of the Reddick Library Board and was in charge of building the new library, which came in under budget, ahead of schedule. He also was on the building committee for Ottawa’s hospital rehabilitation center.

He was a caring, steadfast man who believed this: Lead by example, Laugh much, Love your people. What a comforting legacy from a true gentleman.

Ed enjoyed the Chicago Cubs, Notre Dame, feeding the birds, genealogy, eating cookies, and a good Manhattan. Although it wasn’t my favorite drink, I was more than happy to drink one with him and share a toast to friendship.

At the end, when his body was failing, his mind stayed sharp. On the day he died, he told his family he was ready to go home.

They knew what he meant.

On the morning of Ed’s funeral service, I looked out my kitchen window and saw a bright red, male cardinal on a bush. Cardinals are believed to be signs from those who have passed on. That bird was from Ed. He is now living his eternal life.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”

Yes, you did, dear friend. And we are all the better for having known you.

• Karen Roth is a semiretired librarian/educator living in Ottawa. She can be reached at dbarichello@shawmedia.com.