Write Team: Some things I learned in 63 years

Needy people are all needy at the same time. People only change when they want to change. Those who spend much of their time on Facebook (or the telephone) aren’t searching for the good in people. Hang around with critical or grumpy people you tend to become critical or grumpy. I could end here and say remember these points and you can live a better life. I know I would have.

Getting together with relatives as we age becomes more important. That is a major theme in the song “Cat’s in a Cradle.” I liked the song, but didn’t absorb the message for several years; then COVID-19 comes and makes the message questionable, and will make it more important as we come out of the pandemic. Remember this though when younger people don’t make it to family reunions and any get together.

Religion and politics actually aren’t things to avoid in discussions. It is the over-zealousness by either party that should be avoided. Also, when the other party drops eye contact it is the perfect time to change the subject. Avoiding doing so can usually be problematic. Related to this; understand anything in writing about either has a good chance of not being read.

I’m not quite as great as I think I am, or at least not as good as others tell me. Yet as I age, comfort becomes much more important than fashion. Is this a sign of maturity? Some who know me, may say fashion never was that important to me. The writer of Proverbs in the Bible “nailed a lot of things on-the-head.” And I thought I was a people watcher.

If journalists and health practitioners really want others to get vaccinated they would realize fear of needles is a major reason for not getting the shot and quit showing needles in every piece encouraging people to get vaccinated. Also, quit using the same view of a person getting their shot-it makes people wonder if many others are getting vaccinated.

Old dogs may be able to learn new tricks, but don’t waste your time trying to get elderly ladies trying to change their routines.

I probably will say more about some of these in future Write Team columns. Who knows I may get a little wiser and add more words of “wisdom.”