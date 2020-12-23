Scott Reeder: During this week of Christmas, Scott Reeder ponders the nature of miracles and shares ones he has witnessed

Do miracles really happen?

It’s a question you’ll hear uttered at hospice bedsides, in Sunday school classrooms and pondered by many while awaiting slumber late at night.

As humans, we long for the inexplicable, something that transcends our daily existence. And yet, we all harbor doubts.

The ultimate miracle for Christians is the Christ child, God in human form lying in a manger.

This week as we celebrate Christmas, our thoughts turn to the Bethlehem star, angels bearing messages and heavenly hosts rejoicing.

It’s a time I find myself reflecting on miracles I’ve witnessed.

Seventeen years ago, my father was diagnosed with stage 3 esophageal cancer. The prognosis was bleak. Doctors told him he had a 5% chance of living one year — with treatment.

He underwent chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. We prayed for his doctors. We prayed for my father. We asked for a divine healing.

During surgery, his vocal cords were inadvertently damaged. For months afterward, he couldn’t speak above a raspy whisper. Doctors told him to expect that to be his new normal.

One day, my wife and I called my parents to announce that we were expecting our first child. On hearing the news, my Dad exclaimed, “That’s great!”

His voice suddenly was normal. And it remained so for the rest of his life. And the cancer? He lived another 13 years and remained cancer free, dying at 83.

I’ve experienced other miracles.

When I was a 20-year-old college student, I worked a summer at a camp in Colorado and was assigned to mentor a 14-year-old boy. He drove me nuts every day. He wouldn’t shut up. He had opinions on everything and, boy, did he love to argue.

During that summer, I learned a lot about prayer. The camp pastor, Gil Wesley, spoke to the staff, who were mostly college students, about spiritual intimacy and our desire to someday marry.

After our lesson, we hiked into the mountains and prayed by ourselves. I picked a hill overlooking a vast mountain valley, pitched a tent, built a fire and prayed that someday I would find a woman to share my life with.

Shortly before I finished working at the camp that summer, I gave the boy I was mentoring a copy of the New Testament. I wished him well and wondered for years whatever became of him.

Seventeen years later, I was engaged to marry a beautiful woman I met in Springfield and we decided to vacation in Colorado. On the trip we had a major argument, which was entirely my fault.

We decided to stop at the camp where I had worked nearly two decades earlier. After introducing my fiancé, Joan, to the directors of the camp, we were asked, “When are you two getting married?”

Joan gave me a look and I mumbled we haven’t figured that out yet. Then they asked, “Where are you getting married?” I shifted uncomfortably from foot to foot and said, “Well, we don’t know.”

Danny, one of the directors, said, “You ought to get married in our chapel.” I responded that I didn’t know they had one. He laughed and said they had built it after I had left. He then turned and pointed to a church sitting atop the once barren hilltop where I had camped and prayed 17 years before.

I then asked if they knew whatever happened to that 14-year-old I had mentored. They looked at me and exclaimed in unison, “John Stultz?” They then explained he had just graduated from seminary and had joined the camp as its chaplain.

No sooner, had they said this when the door to a neighboring building opened and a 32-year-old man came out and gawked at me. He then turned, ran into his office and came out carrying a worn Bible.

“Scott Reeder, you were the first person to ever give me a Bible,” he said as he hurried toward us. Later he said, “If you guys get married here, yours will be the first wedding I’ll have officiated.”

A few months later, we did return to that once barren hilltop to exchange vows. We’ve been married almost 18 years and have three daughters.

Yes, I believe in miracles.

Scott Reeder is a veteran statehouse journalist and a freelance reporter